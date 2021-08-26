Rite Aid, New York State partner for back-to-school COVID-19 testing program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rite Aid announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), BioReference Laboratories, Inc. and New York State for a back-to-school COVID-19 testing program.

According to Rite Aid, students from K-12 at NY public schools will have the opportunity to receive free RT-PCR laboratory-based COVID-19 tests prior to or at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

To participate students must pre-register and schedule an appointment here. Students ages 4-17 must have consent from a parent or legal guardian and be accompanied by a guardian at time of testing.

“Our work with HHS has enabled Rite Aid to be on the front lines of the pandemic since the beginning, doing our part to keep the communities we serve healthy,” said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer, Rite Aid. “Providing access to COVID-19 testing for school-aged children is critical, particularly for those who are not able to be vaccinated, as we continue to fight the pandemic and get closer to a return to normal.”

Rite Aid says digital results will be delivered to parents for students to bring to school.

"As governor, my priorities are now the priorities of the people of New York -- and right now that means fighting the Delta variant," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Number one on the list is getting children back to school and protecting the environment so they can learn safely. As a part of our efforts, we are launching a ‘Back to School’ COVID-19 testing program to make testing for students and staff widely available and convenient. We are proud to partner with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, BioReference and Rite Aid on this important initiative.”