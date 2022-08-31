NYSUT press conference details school safety recommendations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Western New York getting ready to go back to school, teachers release what they call a roadmap for safer schools.

The goal of the "Safe Schools for all Task Force" is to address the "current and escalating crisis" of safety in our schools.

Compiled with teachers and school related professionals, the group focused on four key areas:

Addressing social-emotional needs of students Ensuring appropriate staffing levels Fostering community partnerships Confronting the crisis of mass violence in schools



The first: addressing social-emotional needs of students.

In a virtual press conference Tuesday morning, task force members shared their report. It found "social-emotional needs" have been impacted by the pandemic, which has led to more students being disruptive with increasing violence in schools.''

It is something Hamburg Central Schools District superintendent, Michael Cornell said is "hardening the target, but softening the environment."

Hamburg Central Schools District superintendent, Michael Cornell said, "That is a way to really look out for the mental and emotional needs of kids because we know that the school is the most accessible, readily available mental and emotional support for kids outside of the family."

Second: ensuring appropriate staffing levels.

Albany Public School Teachers Association president, Laura Franz said, "We welcome students back this Thursday, in two days, and we are still short over 100 positions. Those positions range from classroom teachers, physicians, school psychologists and our school-related professionals."

Third: fostering community partnerships.

"Instead of arming teachers and locking down schools like prisons, we have to start with: give the school community what it needs to actually start dealing with the issues that our children are facing," New York State United Teachers president, Michael Mulgrew said.

Four: confronting mass violence in schools, stating staff safety training is done too infrequently, and that possible improvements should always be explored.

New York State United Teachers president, Andrew Pallotta said, "Every time there's a tragic event, like Uvalde, or Parkland or Sandy Hook, we call it a wake up call for action, but Safe Schools for All cannot be an idea that comes in waves."

To read the full report in full, click here.