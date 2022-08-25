Watch Now
No Kid Hungry New York reminds parents to submit applications for free or reduced-priced school meals

Lisa Rathke/AP
A student lunch of homemade pizza and caesar salad is placed on a tray at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, in Essex Junction, Vt., Thursday, June 9, 2022. The pandemic-era federal aid that made school meals available for free to all public school students — regardless of family income levels — is ending, raising fears about the effects in the upcoming school year for families already struggling with rising food and fuel costs. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Posted at 12:51 PM, Aug 25, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — No Kid Hungry New York has issued a reminder to parents to submit applications for free or reduced-priced school meals as pre-pandemic rules return.

According to No Kid Hungry, since the start of the pandemic federal child nutrition waivers allowed schools across the state to provide free meals to all children. That federal provision has expired and schools are required to return to pre-pandemic food services operations.

No Kid Hungry said application forms are available on local school and district websites, and in print at schools.

“Hundreds of thousands of kids who depend on school meals will re-enter New York classrooms in a few short weeks, and we are deeply worried that families won’t learn about this new requirement until after school resumes. We must make sure families fill out these applications for free or reduced-price meals ASAP so their children will not go hungry this September.”
- Rachel Sabella, Director of No Kid Hungry New York

