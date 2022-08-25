No Kid Hungry New York reminds parents to submit applications for free or reduced-priced school meals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — No Kid Hungry New York has issued a reminder to parents to submit applications for free or reduced-priced school meals as pre-pandemic rules return.

According to No Kid Hungry, since the start of the pandemic federal child nutrition waivers allowed schools across the state to provide free meals to all children. That federal provision has expired and schools are required to return to pre-pandemic food services operations.

No Kid Hungry said application forms are available on local school and district websites, and in print at schools.