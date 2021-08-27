Looking for school supplies? Here are some upcoming drives around Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for school supplies at the last minute, we've got you covered.

There are several school supplies drives across Western New York in the coming days.

Friday, August 27

Several companies are holding a back to school supplies drive at MLK Park in Buffalo from 4 to 7 p.m. which will include live entertainment, free giveaways, games, and more.

Saturday, August 28

National Grid is supplying 2,000 free backpacks filled with school supplies at the Johnnie B Wiley Pavilion on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the first 500 people will also receive a Tops gift card.

Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) is holding a back to school barbecue at 1542 Main Street in Buffalo along with a back to school drive in their parking lot at Oxford Avenue and West Ferry Street, between 12 and 3 p.m.

Good Shepherd Community of Faith at 187 Southside Parkway in Buffalo is holding a back to school fair and community wellness day, offering free backpacks and school supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, September 4

Local legislators are having a back to school drive where supplies can be dropped off from now until August 31 in order to be picked up on Saturday, September 4 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Buffalo Central Terminal. Families can register by clicking here.

If you know of an upcoming school supply drive you think should be listed, email Paul Ross at paul.ross@wkbw.com.