Iroquois Central School District welcomes back students with new improvements

ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Iroquois Central School District is back to school on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and they are beginning the 2022-2023 school year with new improvements, such as a new security system, and renovated science rooms.

Iroquois Central School District Superintendent Douglas Scofield says these new improvements are a part of what makes up the great environment in the schools.

"We wanted to put safety first for our students, we have a blue light system now. So any student or staff can pull a blue box on the wall and immediately what will happen is all the doors are locked. There's an announcement on all the halls on monitor systems letting everyone know that we're in lockdown," said Scofield.

Scofield also said that School Resource Officers will be at every school during the day to ensure the safety of students.

The Iroquois High School also is modernizing its science rooms to bring hands-on experience to the students, and hope to have them completed by the end of September.

