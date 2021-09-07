How to possibly get refunded for school speeding camera tickets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The controversial school speeding cameras that were placed around schools monitoring speed limits were taken down, and the program officially ended on Sept. 1.

Yet, drivers are still fighting for refunds from speeding tickets. Lawyer with the National Center for Law and Economic Justice, Karina Tefft, said she successfully got two tickets reimbursed by the city for her client.

“The city is violating constitutional due process requirements and state law for every single ticket,” Tefft said. “Even the city admitted they were not giving out these tickets lawfully.”

Tefft said it was hard to get information from the city, and she had to file a Freedom of Information Act form.

“In the city’s response to that, they admitted that they never tested the speed camera, according to what’s required by New York’s state vehicle and safety laws,” Tefft said.

The law requires a speed camera operator to check the cameras daily and record the results.

“They told me that they do not have any speed camera operators, and they don’t keep any of those logs that speed camera operators are supposed to keep,” Tefft said.

So, the city had no proof her client was speeding.

“They cannot provide a foundation or evidence to prove that the drivers who got these tickets were actually speeding,” Tefft said.

Democrat mayoral candidate, India Walton, said if she's elected, everyone needs to be refunding.

“This has been such a failure now that the city owes more than two million dollars on fines and refunds for people who are poor and working class,” Walton said.

Mayor Brown said in a statement that “any citation was found to be improperly issued-- I absolutely support a refund.” He said his focus right now is investing in traffic safety measures around the schools.

As students return to the classroom this week, the Fair, Fines and Fees Coalition wants traffic safety measures to be in place that don't fine drivers.

"We talk to residents who say they've been calling for years trying to get stop signs and speed humps, and there's always an excuse why it cannot be done,” Phylicia Brown said.

Tefft only represents one driver, but she said her evidence can apply to every ticketed person.

“The reason we’re talking about this so much is because it affects every single ticket that was given out from this program,” Tefft said.




