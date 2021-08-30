Hear from Alden, Williamsville and Hamburg superintendents on 'Back to School: Superintendent Roundtable'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over the next two weeks, thousands of students across Western New York will return to school.

A challenging time for students, staff and their families due to COVID-19, 7 Eyewitness News senior reporter Eileen Buckley gathered some superintendents from around WNY for a virtual roundtable to discuss what it will take to welcome students and teachers back to class safely.

The one-hour special, "Back to School: Superintendent Roundtable," streams on 7PLUS Wednesday, September 1 at 8:00 p.m.

Panelists include:

Superintendent Michael Cornell, Hamburg Central Schools (president of Erie-Niagara Superintendents Association)

Superintendent Adam Stoltman, Alden Central Schools

Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall, Williamsville Central School District

Topics discussed include:

Administrator involvement in determining back-to-school guidance

Methods for maintaining in-person learning

Mask rules in schools and on buses

Vaccines for staff and eligible students

Quarantine guidance

District preparedness

Student mental health

Parent communication

Staffing shortages

