Hear from Alden, Williamsville and Hamburg superintendents on 'Back to School: Superintendent Roundtable'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over the next two weeks, thousands of students across Western New York will return to school.
A challenging time for students, staff and their families due to COVID-19, 7 Eyewitness News senior reporter Eileen Buckley gathered some superintendents from around WNY for a virtual roundtable to discuss what it will take to welcome students and teachers back to class safely.
The one-hour special, "Back to School: Superintendent Roundtable," streams on 7PLUS Wednesday, September 1 at 8:00 p.m.
Panelists include:
- Superintendent Michael Cornell, Hamburg Central Schools (president of Erie-Niagara Superintendents Association)
- Superintendent Adam Stoltman, Alden Central Schools
- Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall, Williamsville Central School District
Topics discussed include:
- Administrator involvement in determining back-to-school guidance
- Methods for maintaining in-person learning
- Mask rules in schools and on buses
- Vaccines for staff and eligible students
- Quarantine guidance
- District preparedness
- Student mental health
- Parent communication
- Staffing shortages
