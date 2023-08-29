Governor Hochul announces steps to protect against new COVID variant as students head back to school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As New York State schools prepare to welcome students back to the classroom, a new BA.2.86 variant of Covid-19 has been reported.

New York State's Wadsworth Center is monitoring for the new variant. While it has not been detected in the state, Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a reminder on the CDC's operational guidance for school districts. The state is also providing tips for students, their families and staff to protect themselves as school starts up again.

Under that guidance, staff members are required to maintain a clean space for students and reinforce hygiene in the classroom.

This includes wiping down surfaces at least once daily and providing good ventilation throughout school district facilities to reduce the spread of germs in the air.

Individuals are urged to take a COVID test immediately after experiencing any symptoms. If the test comes back negative, it's suggested to take a test for any other respiratory illnesses, such as the flu, to avoid passing the virus along.

Anyone who has contracted COVID should stay at home to avoid contaminating any others. Schools are urged to allow staff that have fallen ill with COVID a "nonpunitive leave of absence" complete with a paid sick leave policy. This also applies to any staff members that may have to stay at home to take care of someone who has COVID.

The CDC recommends students, their families and staff members stay up to date on vaccines and boosters to prevent the contraction and spread of COVID and other viruses, like the flu. The CDC's guidance also says schools should provide students and families with enough information on vaccinations in order for them to make decisions on whether or not they would like to receive them. It's recommended schools provide families with enough resources to receive vaccinations if they do decide to get them.

Covid-19 tests are available in local pharmacies and drug stores. Low- and no-cost options are available through the testing locator on the CDC's website.