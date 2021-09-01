Get answers from the experts during 'Buffalo Strong Conversation: Easing Back to School Anxiety'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Children and teens are beginning to return to school for full-time in-person learning five days a week for the first time in over a year.

A challenging time for all due to COVID-19, 7 Eyewitness News will hold a Buffalo Strong Conversation on easing the anxiety and addressing health concerns that may come with the return to school.

"Buffalo Strong Conversation: Easing Back to School Anxiety," a sit down for conversation with a pediatrician and a counselor where several topics will be discussed regarding anxiety and health will air and stream at 5:30 p.m. on 7ABC and 7PLUS.

