Community Access Services WNY provides more than just backpacks to local families

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The time has come, once again, when many families are thinking about buying school supplies. But for many households school supplies could be something they just can't afford.

Community Access Services of Western New York wrapped up its annual backpack giveaway and community event on Bailey Avenue in East Buffalo. Families were able to get free hair cuts, food and school supplies. The community could also enjoy face paintings, arts and crafts and ice cream.

Even kids from the Edward Saunders Summer Camp stopped by. Gabrielle Epperson is the Psych Coordinator at the Edward Saunders Community Center. She said this event is much more than just a free backpack and school supplies.

"Because it gives the kids an outlet again it exposes them to something they may not see with their parents. A lot of our kids don't live with their parents they live with grandparents and stuff like that. So stuff like this allows them to see other stuff," Epperson said.

She said events like this help take some financial pressure off of the shoulders of parents.

Executive Director of the Community Access Services of WNY, Kim Brown, said almost three hundred backpacks were given out today. She said the purpose of this event is to bring the resources to the community.