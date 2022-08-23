Chiropractor discusses importance of wearing backpacks correctly

BUFFALO, NY — As kids head back to the classroom, ensuring they remain safe and healthy is important, and that includes making sure backpacks are fastened and tightened to prevent injuries.

Chiropractic Doctor Elizabeth Betancourt says that backpacks should only hold 10 to 15 percent of a child's body weight, and that the bag should rest right above the hip to allow for good posture.

Doctor of Chiropractics Elizabeth Betancourt says that parents should find their children backpacks with thick straps, and multiple compartments.

The two backpack straps should be used when carrying the backpack, ensure the straps are tightened so the weight of the backpack is evenly distributed. Be sure to pack light and heavy items can always be carried.

Doctor Betancourt says by checking to see if your child's backpack rests above their hip it can ensure they will have healthy backs.

"So what we are looking for is avoiding injury,so with proper backpack and proper backpack use. We are keeping kids healthy and keeping their exoskeleton systems healthy, which makes me happy and the parents happy," said Betancourt.

Doctor Betancourt says the injuries related to wearing backpacks incorrectly can range from migraines to shoulder and elbow pain.

