Bus safety reminders for back to school

BUFFALO, NY — As Buffalo Public Schools prepare for the first day back for students, more buses will be on the road.

BPS Director of Transportation Cheryl Kennedy says drivers should prepare for the morning commute to take a little longer with BPS having over 460 bus routes.

"We will have thousands of students waiting for school buses as of September 6th. We are also going to have 400 plus buses on the road that people are not used to seeing," said Kennedy.

Kennedy says that people should obey traffic laws, stop when the school buses are stopped with yellow flashing lights and with the stop arm out.

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles children aged 4 to 8 years old make up 69 percent of all bus fatalities, when they only represent 39 percent of the student population.

If you are caught passing a stopped school bus, on your first offense you can face up to 400 dollars in fines.

Bus aides and bus drivers have been preparing for the first day back to train students on how to be safe while crossing roads.

"We just want to have a fun and safe school year, and we want everyone to make it through and make it the best year yet," said First Student Driver Charlene Arroyo.

Drivers should also:



Slow down and be patient with busses

Stop 20 feet away from a stopped school bus

Be alert and aware of children crossing the road

Be careful before continuing behind the bus, as kids may be crossing the road

For more traffic rules you can visit the New York DMV website.

First Student is still in need of drivers and bus aids, if you can apply on their website.

