BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Getting the family ready for the new school year is becoming more expensive.

The national retail federation reports families will spend an average of $849 on back-to-school shopping. This is up $60 from last year.

7 Eyewitness News looked into the clothing side of back-to-school, and what it costs to dress your kid for success.

Nine-year consignor and shopper, Monica Campana said, "Why not pass it to somebody else and make some mad money while you're doing it?"

Buffalo's largest pop-up kids consignment sale returns to western New York for this year's back-to-school season.

Campana said, "I've been doing this because I believe that environmentally, we should reuse everything, and things are in great condition. You buy it for your kid, they wear it six months, and then it's in great condition."

What started out as an idea in 2012 has grown to get more than 400 families to consign with, and put more than 50,000 items on sale. Western New Yorkers will not have to worry about shortages at this location, like many other stores are dealing with across the country because these shelves are stocked to the brim!

"They're so thankful that they can look and find what they need: PJs and the size and the season that they are looking for because our racks are filled with thousands of clothes," Bella Kids owner and founder, Kristi Mora said. "For every sale, it's really important for us to pick a local organization to help and promote. So, we are fundraising for Pancho Packs, which is a fundraising drive that benefits the Teacher's Desk and we're partnering up with Tops Markets and their Pancho Packs drives. So people can donate at the registers and Bella Kids is matching dollar-for-dollar all weekend long."

First-time consignor and shopper, Stephanie Larson said, "Baby stuff is expensive so this is a great way to find gently-used items for my baby without breaking the bank."

Stephanie Larson said she loves how safe this option is too.Larson said, "I don't have to meet up with somebody. Somebody doesn't have to come to my house. I can just drop my stuff off here and sell a carload really fast."

Shoppers can expect to hit the ground running at their temporary location behind the TJ Maxx on 4235 Transit Road, Williamsville, NY 14221. (NOTE: Mora advised shoppers to enter 'Buffalo' in the address to get you to the correct location)

This weekend's schedules are as follows:

Friday, August 27: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Saturday, August 28: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Sunday, August 29: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (50% off day)

Mora added, "And then we close up shop and won't be back until November."

She said top sellers are at the very front of the building.Mora said, "Everybody heads to what's behind me; the exersaucers, the strollers, the Pack 'n Plays because those are so expensive, and we get lots of grandmas and grandpas who watch their children and are looking for a deal."

It is too late to sign up as a consignor for this season's pop up but registration is open for its November sale. To register, visit 716kids.com.

The national retail federation states it can be even more expensive to send your kid off to college. College students and their families spend an average of $1,200 on back-to-school shopping.