Buffalo Schools superintendent suggests National Guard to help with bus driver shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash discussed the ongoing school bus driver shortage during the Board of Education meeting Wednesday night, even suggesting calling in the National Guard to help.

The school bus driver shortage is a nationwide issue. The governor of Massachusetts recently activated the National Guard to help drive children to school.

"A lot of the national guard, because of the vehicle training or the army training, or the armed forces training, they can drive buses, they have 7D licenses," said Dr. Cash, who then went on to say that he could reach out to Governor Kathy Hochul to ask for the help.

Parents in the district have recently voiced their frustration with the delays in getting children home from school.

Other scenarios were also presented to the board, including paying parents to drive students to school, which the superintendent says he is not in favor of.

The district says they are continuing to work on a solution.