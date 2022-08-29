Buffalo Public School District issues transportation schedules, anticipates critical shortage of bus drivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District has begun issuing transportation schedules to families. The pickup and drop-off times and locations are specific to each student.

7 News has obtained a copy of the transportation schedule sent to the family of an 11-year-old student. It states they will be picked up at 6:48 a.m. and dropped off at 3:35 p.m.

In addition, the district said it anticipates a critical shortage of bus drivers during the 2022-2023 school year which will impact bus schedules and may cause delays or disruptions in service.

On August 17 Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams appointed a committee to help come up with both short-term and long-term solutions to the driver shortage.

Other "important information" listed in the letter includes:

Bus routes and bus stops have been consolidated due to the driver shortage. Stop change requests will not be granted unless a student moves or changes schools.

Parents are encouraged to download our bus tracking app, Firstview, to receive information about possible bus delays.

Bus drivers are authorized to assign seats.

Yellow buses are subject to video/audio recording.

Second address Request forms and general transportation information is available online at: https://www.buffaloschools.org/Page/82345