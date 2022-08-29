Watch Now
Buffalo Public School District issues transportation schedules, anticipates critical shortage of bus drivers

Posted at 1:39 PM, Aug 29, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District has begun issuing transportation schedules to families. The pickup and drop-off times and locations are specific to each student.

7 News has obtained a copy of the transportation schedule sent to the family of an 11-year-old student. It states they will be picked up at 6:48 a.m. and dropped off at 3:35 p.m.

In addition, the district said it anticipates a critical shortage of bus drivers during the 2022-2023 school year which will impact bus schedules and may cause delays or disruptions in service.

On August 17 Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams appointed a committee to help come up with both short-term and long-term solutions to the driver shortage.

Other "important information" listed in the letter includes:

  • Bus routes and bus stops have been consolidated due to the driver shortage. Stop change requests will not be granted unless a student moves or changes schools.
  • Parents are encouraged to download our bus tracking app, Firstview, to receive information about possible bus delays.
  • Bus drivers are authorized to assign seats.
  • Yellow buses are subject to video/audio recording.
  • Second address Request forms and general transportation information is available online at: https://www.buffaloschools.org/Page/82345
