Buffalo Public School District begins classes today with new goals set for the school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our Good Morning Buffalo team has been all around Western New York this week, welcoming back students for the first days of school. Today, Buffalo Public Schools returned today to round out the week.

The school district is welcoming back over 30,000 students to 62 schools across the City of Buffalo. With the new school year officially underway, BPS Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams is looking forward to having the students back in the classroom.

Entering this year, Dr. Williams says the district has their eyes set on a few goals this year.

"This year we have three big focuses were focusing on," Williams said. "Literacy, mathematics and increasing the graduation rate. We know to do that, safety and security have to be there, activating voice with our partners. We'll be doing all of it. I'm super excited".

Today is also the first day of the new staggered bell schedule. Williams says families should have received a notice from their school about their start times.

From all of us here at Channel 7, we wish all the students, faculty and staff in Western New York a great school year!