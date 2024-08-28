'Biggest Bang for your Buck': Back-to-school shopping tips to save your wallet

BUFFALO, NY — According to MarketWatch families will spend on average $423 on back-to-school shopping for apparel, so 7 News is bringing you some tips from a mom and a consignment shop owner.

Shop at thrift stores or consignment shops

Buy five t-shirts that can be mixed and matched with pants

Target and Old Navy offer back-to-school sales

Lancaster mom Nicole Ballisteria, says she has been on the lookout for ways to shop for her preschooler.

"Having to plan and budget with how expensive everything is nowadays. We set out to get a lot of sets of things," said Ballisteria.

Ballisteria says she bought her daughter sweatsuits, muted color tees, and plain pants; just so she can mix and match,

"Just mix and match so you're not spending much money," said Ballisteria.

Target and Old Navy are having sales that can get you 50% off kids' tees when ordered online.

Ballisteria also recommends shopping with consignment shops, like Kristi Mora's Bella Kids sales.

"I feel like shoppers need to go down to the basics. Look at resale options. Not only are you doing something great for the environment, but you're also getting more for less money," said Mora.

The next Bella Kids pop-up is Nov. 8-10, at the Depew Grapevine Plaza, 333 Dick Road.