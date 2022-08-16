Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of mentors for school year

(BUFFALO, NY) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara, and the Southern Tier serve more than 500 kids across Western New York, but that cannot be possible without the Big Brothers and Big Sisters who mentor them.

Currently, the organization has 100 littles in need of Bigs, and former Little Nasha Rosario says it is a worthwhile commitment.

"She supported me in every tough time I had, was great motivating me, and helped me through tough times in school," said Rosario.

Nasha Rosario was just one of many littles that needed extra support and mentorship from a big sister, and she was inspired by her big to help pay it forward.

"We were matched until the end of the program until we were maxed out, and we are still in contact, and she inspired me to become a big," said Rosario.

Now Rosario hangs out with her little Jayda, doing fun and exciting things that Rosario used to do with her Big.

"It's very rewarding, I look back, and I always wanted to be the person I needed when I was younger to someone else,” said Rosario.

The organization's Chief Executive Officer, Emily Mahoney, says this time of year is usually the busiest with higher needs across the Western part of New York.

"At any given time, we have over 100 littles on our active waiting list, waiting to be matched with someone in a mentoring relationship, but that being said, especially when the school year starts, we get an influx of calls of people looking to get involved in the program and looking for someone for their child looking for a mentor," said Mahoney.

Rosario says being a Big Sister is a worthwhile commitment.

If you are interested in mentoring a little brother or sister, you can visit BiggerTogether.org or call (716) 873-5833.

