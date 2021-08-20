Back to school 2021: Here's the first day of classes for districts in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the month of August draws to a close that means the 2021-2022 school year is right around the corner.

We have compiled a list of the first day of school for districts in WNY.

Just in case you're still in summer mode we also included the day of the week the first days are on!

Allegany County

Alfred-Almond -- Tuesday, 9/7

Andover -- Thursday, 9/2

Belfast -- Tuesday, 9/7

Bolivar-Richburg -- Tuesday, 9/7

Canaseraga -- Tuesday, 9/7

Cuba-Rushford -- Wednesday, 9/8

Genesee Valley -- Wednesday, 9/1

Scio -- Thursday, 9/9 (remote) and Tuesday, 9/14 (in person)

Wellsville -- Tuesday, 9/7

Cattaraugus County

Allegany-Limestone -- Tuesday, 9/7

Cattaraugus-Little Valley -- Tuesday, 9/7

Ellicottville -- Thursday, 9/2

Franklinville -- Tuesday, 9/7

Gowanda -- Tuesday, 9/7

Hinsdale -- Tuesday, 9/7

Olean -- Wednesday, 9/8

Randolph Academy UF -- Tuesday, 9/7

Randolph Central -- Thursday, 9/2

Salamanca -- Wednesday, 9/1

West Valley -- Thursday, 9/9

Yorkshire-Pioneer -- Tuesday, 9/7

Chautauqua County

Bemus Point -- Tuesday, 9/7

Brocton -- Tuesday, 9/7

Cassadaga -- Tuesday, 9/7

Chautauqua Lake -- Tuesday, 9/7

Clymer -- Tuesday, 9/7

Falconer -- Tuesday, 9/7

Forestville -- Tuesday, 9/7

Frewsburg -- Tuesday, 9/7

Jamestown -- Wednesday, 9/1

Panama -- Tuesday, 9/7

Pine Valley -- Tuesday, 9/7

Ripley -- Tuesday, 9/7

Sherman -- Tuesday, 9/7

Silver Creek -- Tuesday, 9/7

Southwestern -- Wednesday, 9/8

Westfield -- Tuesday, 9/7

Genesee County

Batavia -- Tuesday, 9/7

Byron-Bergen -- Tuesday, 9/7

Elba -- Tuesday, 9/7

Le Roy -- Tuesday, 9/7

Oakfield-Alabama -- Wednesday, 9/8

Pavilion -- Friday, 9/10

Pembroke -- Tuesday, 9/7

Erie County

Akron -- Tuesday, 9/7

Alden -- Wednesday, 9/1

Amherst -- Wednesday, 9/8

Buffalo -- Wednesday, 9/8

Cheektowaga -- Wednesday, 9/8

Cheektowaga-Sloan -- Tuesday, 9/7

Clarence -- Wednesday, 9/8

Cleveland Hill -- Tuesday, 9/7

Depew -- Wednesday, 9/8

East Aurora -- Tuesday, 9/7

Eden -- Tuesday, 9/7

Frontier -- Wednesday, 9/8

Grand Island -- Wednesday, 9/1

Hamburg -- Wednesday, 9/8

Holland -- Tuesday, 9/7

Iroquois -- Wednesday, 9/8

Ken-Ton -- Wednesday, 9/1

Lackawanna -- Wednesday, 9/1

Lake Shore -- Wednesday, 9/1

Lancaster -- Tuesday, 9/7

North Collins -- Thursday, 9/2

Orchard Park -- Wednesday, 9/8

Springville-Griffith -- Tuesday, 9/7

Sweet Home -- Wednesday, 9/8

Tonawanda City -- Wednesday, 9/1

West Seneca -- Tuesday, 9/7

Williamsville -- Wednesday, 9/8

Niagara County

Barker -- Tuesday, 9/7

Lew-Port -- Tuesday, 9/7

Lockport -- Tuesday, 9/7

Newfane -- Tuesday, 9/7

Niagara Falls -- Tuesday, 9/7

Niagara-Wheatfield -- Tuesday, 9/7

North Tonawanda -- Tuesday, 9/7

Royalton-Hartland -- Tuesday, 9/7

Starpoint -- Thursday, 9/2

Wilson -- Tuesday, 9/7

Orleans County

Albion -- Wednesday, 9/8

Holley -- Wednesday, 9/8

Kendall -- Tuesday, 9/7

Lyndonville -- Wednesday, 9/8

Medina -- Wednesday, 9/8

Wyoming County

Attica -- Wednesday, 9/8

Letchworth -- Wednesday, 9/8

Perry -- Tuesday, 9/7

Warsaw -- Tuesday, 9/7

Wyoming -- Wednesday, 9/8

Charter Schools

Buffalo Collegiate -- Tuesday, 9/7

Buffalo United -- Wednesday, 9/8

Charter School for Applied Technology -- Monday, 8/23

Elmwood Village - Days Park -- Wednesday, 9/1

Elmwood Village - Hertel -- Wednesday, 9/1

Enterprise -- Monday, 8/30

Persistence Preparatory Academy -- Wednesday, 9/1 to Friday, 9/3 (virtual half days), Tuesday, 9/7 (first full day)

South Buffalo -- Thursday, 9/2

Tapestry -- Tuesday, 9/7

West Buffalo -- Tuesday, 9/7

Western New York Maritime -- Wednesday, 9/1 to Friday, 9/3 (half days), Tuesday, 9/7 (first full day)

Westminster Community -- Wednesday, 9/1

Niagara Lockport -- Tuesday, 8/24 (virtual), Wednesday, 9/8 (in person)