Back to school 2021: Here's the first day of classes for districts in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the month of August draws to a close that means the 2021-2022 school year is right around the corner.
We have compiled a list of the first day of school for districts in WNY.
Just in case you're still in summer mode we also included the day of the week the first days are on!
Allegany County
Alfred-Almond -- Tuesday, 9/7
Andover -- Thursday, 9/2
Belfast -- Tuesday, 9/7
Bolivar-Richburg -- Tuesday, 9/7
Canaseraga -- Tuesday, 9/7
Cuba-Rushford -- Wednesday, 9/8
Genesee Valley -- Wednesday, 9/1
Scio -- Thursday, 9/9 (remote) and Tuesday, 9/14 (in person)
Wellsville -- Tuesday, 9/7
Cattaraugus County
Allegany-Limestone -- Tuesday, 9/7
Cattaraugus-Little Valley -- Tuesday, 9/7
Ellicottville -- Thursday, 9/2
Franklinville -- Tuesday, 9/7
Gowanda -- Tuesday, 9/7
Hinsdale -- Tuesday, 9/7
Olean -- Wednesday, 9/8
Randolph Academy UF -- Tuesday, 9/7
Randolph Central -- Thursday, 9/2
Salamanca -- Wednesday, 9/1
West Valley -- Thursday, 9/9
Yorkshire-Pioneer -- Tuesday, 9/7
Chautauqua County
Bemus Point -- Tuesday, 9/7
Brocton -- Tuesday, 9/7
Cassadaga -- Tuesday, 9/7
Chautauqua Lake -- Tuesday, 9/7
Clymer -- Tuesday, 9/7
Falconer -- Tuesday, 9/7
Forestville -- Tuesday, 9/7
Frewsburg -- Tuesday, 9/7
Jamestown -- Wednesday, 9/1
Panama -- Tuesday, 9/7
Pine Valley -- Tuesday, 9/7
Ripley -- Tuesday, 9/7
Sherman -- Tuesday, 9/7
Silver Creek -- Tuesday, 9/7
Southwestern -- Wednesday, 9/8
Westfield -- Tuesday, 9/7
Genesee County
Batavia -- Tuesday, 9/7
Byron-Bergen -- Tuesday, 9/7
Elba -- Tuesday, 9/7
Le Roy -- Tuesday, 9/7
Oakfield-Alabama -- Wednesday, 9/8
Pavilion -- Friday, 9/10
Pembroke -- Tuesday, 9/7
Erie County
Akron -- Tuesday, 9/7
Alden -- Wednesday, 9/1
Amherst -- Wednesday, 9/8
Buffalo -- Wednesday, 9/8
Cheektowaga -- Wednesday, 9/8
Cheektowaga-Sloan -- Tuesday, 9/7
Clarence -- Wednesday, 9/8
Cleveland Hill -- Tuesday, 9/7
Depew -- Wednesday, 9/8
East Aurora -- Tuesday, 9/7
Eden -- Tuesday, 9/7
Frontier -- Wednesday, 9/8
Grand Island -- Wednesday, 9/1
Hamburg -- Wednesday, 9/8
Holland -- Tuesday, 9/7
Iroquois -- Wednesday, 9/8
Ken-Ton -- Wednesday, 9/1
Lackawanna -- Wednesday, 9/1
Lake Shore -- Wednesday, 9/1
Lancaster -- Tuesday, 9/7
North Collins -- Thursday, 9/2
Orchard Park -- Wednesday, 9/8
Springville-Griffith -- Tuesday, 9/7
Sweet Home -- Wednesday, 9/8
Tonawanda City -- Wednesday, 9/1
West Seneca -- Tuesday, 9/7
Williamsville -- Wednesday, 9/8
Niagara County
Barker -- Tuesday, 9/7
Lew-Port -- Tuesday, 9/7
Lockport -- Tuesday, 9/7
Newfane -- Tuesday, 9/7
Niagara Falls -- Tuesday, 9/7
Niagara-Wheatfield -- Tuesday, 9/7
North Tonawanda -- Tuesday, 9/7
Royalton-Hartland -- Tuesday, 9/7
Starpoint -- Thursday, 9/2
Wilson -- Tuesday, 9/7
Orleans County
Albion -- Wednesday, 9/8
Holley -- Wednesday, 9/8
Kendall -- Tuesday, 9/7
Lyndonville -- Wednesday, 9/8
Medina -- Wednesday, 9/8
Wyoming County
Attica -- Wednesday, 9/8
Letchworth -- Wednesday, 9/8
Perry -- Tuesday, 9/7
Warsaw -- Tuesday, 9/7
Wyoming -- Wednesday, 9/8
Charter Schools
Buffalo Collegiate -- Tuesday, 9/7
Buffalo United -- Wednesday, 9/8
Charter School for Applied Technology -- Monday, 8/23
Elmwood Village - Days Park -- Wednesday, 9/1
Elmwood Village - Hertel -- Wednesday, 9/1
Enterprise -- Monday, 8/30
Persistence Preparatory Academy -- Wednesday, 9/1 to Friday, 9/3 (virtual half days), Tuesday, 9/7 (first full day)
South Buffalo -- Thursday, 9/2
Tapestry -- Tuesday, 9/7
West Buffalo -- Tuesday, 9/7
Western New York Maritime -- Wednesday, 9/1 to Friday, 9/3 (half days), Tuesday, 9/7 (first full day)
Westminster Community -- Wednesday, 9/1
Niagara Lockport -- Tuesday, 8/24 (virtual), Wednesday, 9/8 (in person)
Private Schools
Southern Tier Catholic/Archbishop Walsh -- Tuesday, 9/7
Northern Chautauqua Catholic -- Wednesday, 9/8
Notre Dame -- Thursday, 9/9
St. Joseph Elementary -- Tuesday, 9/7
Bishop Timon/St. Jude -- Thursday, 9/9
Buffalo Academy Sacred Heart -- Tuesday, 9/7
Canisius -- Tuesday, 9/7
Mount St. Mary Academy -- Thursday, 9/9
Nardin -- Tuesday, 9/7
Nichols -- Wednesday, 9/1
Our Lady Sacred Heart -- Friday, 8/27
Ss Peter & Paul -- Wednesday, 9/8
St. Amelia -- 9/8/2021
St. Andrews Country Day -- Wednesday, 9/8
St. Christopher -- Wednesday, 9/8 (half), Thursday, 9/9 (first full day)
St. Gregory the Great -- Wednesday, 9/8
St. John the Baptist -- Wednesday, 9/8
St. Joseph Collegiate Institute -- Wednesday, 9/8
Stanley G. Falk -- Wednesday, 9/8
Desales Catholic Lockport -- Tuesday, 9/7
St. Peter's Roman Catholic -- Wednesday, 9/8