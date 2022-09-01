Alden Central School District welcomes back students for 2022-2023 school year

ALDEN, ny — Alden Central School District welcomed back students to a new school year on Thursday September 1st.

Alden Central Superintendent of Schools Adam Stoltman says the district is eager to welcome back students.

"Teachers have had the opportunity for the first time to set up their furniture in anyway they see fit, and we are just excited to welcome back our students," said Stoltman.

The 2022-2023 school year is the first year back without COVID-19 restrictions, and it can be a struggle for students who are setting foot in a classroom for the first time, which is why the Alden School District is encouraging those struggling to use the resources available through the schools.

"We have guidance counselors that are always available to them, there is nothing more a someone wants other than a smiling face," said Stoltman.

Alden, Andover, Friendship, Lackawanna, Tonawanda City School Districts and Charter School for Applied Technologies began school on Thursday, Sept. 1st.