Agents for Advocacy help local families gear up for school

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — As the start to the school year inches closer, local organization, Agent for Advocacy, hosted its first annual school supply drive Sunday.

The organization started by packing up around 400 backpacks at the Mt. Aaron Missionary Baptist Church. Following, they took their efforts to the streets of East Buffalo to pass out the school supply filled backpacks.

Isaha is one of many given a backpack today. He said this effort will be a huge help to families in need.

"I think its good. Some moms or parents might be out here struggling getting kids school supplies or the proper stuff they need. So i think its good because it helps your parents," Isaha said.

The Agents for Advocacy founder Mark Talley said there are so many back to school drives happening, yet the help never loses its value.

"So its hard to afford a lot of things right now. You have back to school with supplies costing 15 percent higher than they normally do. So even though there are a lot of back to school drive happening in the community another one definitely wouldn't hurt because people need their supplies," Talley said.

Talley said helping the community through events like this are very dear to his heart. He is the son to Geraldine Talley who was a victim

in the tragic shooting at Tops.

Since his mother died, Talley has been looking to put his emotions to better the community he grew up in, and that is where the birth of his own charitable organization, Agents for Advocacy, comes from.

"After my moms passing I promised myself that I wanted to get more involved in the community and do types of community outreach and event. So I just wanted to be a man of my word and stick to it," Talley said.

For more information on the organization visit this link.

