Deadly Crashes rise dramatically during pandemic

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Despite a record number of Americans working from home, 2020 Is projected to have the highest car crash death rate since 2007.

Preliminary data shows a 7% increase in fatalities over 2019's numbers.

That's according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Many of those deadly crashes happened on rural roads, urban interstates and at night.

The 25 to 34 age group showed an 18% increase in car crash related deaths.

Meanwhile highway fatalities in people over 65 were down 9%, as seniors stayed home the most during the pandemic.