Cruise ships make triumphant return to Galveston

Cruising could resume in July
CNN
Posted at 9:47 PM, May 02, 2021
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There were plenty of cheers are for cruise ships, which returned to Galveston, Texas Saturday.

The industry is now busy preparing for a possible mid-summer return.

It has been 14 months since passenger cruise ships have towered over Galveston's skyline.

The suspension of the cruise industry from Galveston led to a loss of 23,000 jobs and $1.6 billion in wages statewide.

The CDC has told cruise lines that if more than 95-percent of their passengers and crews are vaccinated, the big ships can sail again in July.

