Costco to open new Amherst warehouse next Wednesday

AMHERST, N.Y. — Costco will open its new warehouse on Ridge Lea Road in Amherst next Wednesday, following years of delays and setbacks.

The store, located at the former Tony Roma’s restaurant site, is preparing for its grand opening at 8 a.m. The warehouse is expected to bring new jobs to the community, with about 220 people from Amherst hired, according to General Manager JB Swiger.

About 84% of the store’s staff is from the local Amherst area, Swiger said.

“The jobs we’ve created and all that is making an impact already on the community,” Swiger said. “So very excited to be here.”

A preview of the store shows a variety of merchandise, including appliances, electronics, holiday items and baked goods. The warehouse also features a butcher department and merchandise celebrating the Buffalo Bills and Sabres.

Employees are putting the finishing touches on the store ahead of opening day.

The new warehouse has been highly anticipated by Western New Yorkers after years of delays. Swiger said the enthusiasm of the local workforce has helped prepare the store for its opening.