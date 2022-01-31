Walk-in COVID-19 testing to be offered at two sites in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced it will offer walk-in COVID-19 testing at two sites in the county.

Walk-in testing is now available at the Jesse Nash Health Center at 608 William Street in Buffalo and drive-thru testing is now available at the Erie County Fire Training Academy at 3359 Broadway in Cheektowaga.

The Jesse Nash Health Center site will offer free testing weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and walk-ins/drive-ups are welcome while appointments will be accepted but are not required.

The Erie County Fire Training Academy site will have hours of operation that vary and you should call (716) 858-2929 before you go to confirm the site is open.

ECDOH said available tests will include the COVID-19 PCR test, with results available in 1-3 business days, and a rapid COVID-19 ID Now test, with results available on-site.

