Vaccines, activities happening outside helped lower COVID-related deaths

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Health officials said there was one COVID-related death Saturday, the first since June 25.

"We're not out of the woods but we certainly are in a better place than we were," said Dr. Nancy Nielsen with UB Jacobs School of Medicine.

Dr. Nielsen said there are two factors that worked in our favor.

"We have so many people vaccinated now, and the weather is really good so people are outside a lot," she said.

"I think it's great I'm happy that there's no deaths, and as long as everyone's doing their part to get vaccinated," said John Jones

"I've been working through the whole pandemic, and now they're starting to - people getting vaccinated, they're starting to lighted up on the mask policy, so it's been very good," said Claire Ticco.

Dr. Nielsen warned the rapidly spreading Delta variant is a major concern both around the world, and here at home.

She said it's the most contagious version of the virus that exists.

"It is already doubling in the number of cases here in the US. Two weeks ago it was 20 some percent, now it's 51 percent. Sot it's everywhere and it is here in Western New York," said Dr. Nielsen.

"I'm just happy that I'm vaccinated. I just hope that everyone else gets vaccinated," said Jones.