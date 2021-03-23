Menu

Wyoming County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those eligible who live or work in the county

Charlie Riedel/AP
A bottle of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly received an injection Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Moderna Vaccine
Posted at 12:15 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 12:15:06-04

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Health Department announced a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the Wyoming County Highway Department Thursday.

The clinic, which will be for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. for those that are eligible and live or work in Wyoming County.

"Those that register should bring photo ID (like a NYS driver’s license) and proof of eligibility if you qualify as an essential worker (this can be a paystub, employee ID card or letter from your employer on letterhead). There is no charge for the vaccination, but insurance will be billed for an administration fee, so please bring your insurance card," a release says.

A second dose of the vaccine will be required in 28 days and must also be the Moderna vaccine, officials say do not register for the clinic on March 25 if you will not be available 28 days later.

You must make an appointment to receive the vaccine, you can find a direct link to register here.

The Wyoming County Highway Department is located at 4328 New York 19 Silver Springs, NY 14550.

