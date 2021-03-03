Wyoming County to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 65 and older Tuesday

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Department of Health announced a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the Wyoming County Highway Department.

The clinic will be Pfizer vaccine clinic on Tuesday, March 9. County officials say the clinic will be for residents of Wyoming County 65 and older. An appointment is required, you can register here or on the county website by choosing “COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Registration” under County Quick Links. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Further details from the NYS website are below.

"Please bring photo ID. This clinic is intended for individuals aged 65 plus who reside in Wyoming County, NY. Those without proof of residency and age will not receive a vaccination. There is no fee for the vaccine, however an administration fee will be charged to insurance so please bring your insurance card. You will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine. A second dose will be required in 21 days and must also be the Pfizer vaccine- please do not register if you will not be available 21 days after your initial dose.

When registering, please use your home address and contact information. Be sure to click the "Register" button after reviewing all your information. Very soon after successfully registering, you will receive an email confirmation (and a text message if you indicated a cell phone) from CDMS with date and time (you may need to check your spam folder). If you do not see a confirmation, you are not registered, and will not be admitted to the clinic."

County officials say if you require a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and do not have an appointment you should send an email with your full name and date of the first vaccination to health@wyomingco.net.

The Wyoming County Highway Department is located at 4328 New York 19 Silver Springs, NY 14550.