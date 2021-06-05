'Vax and Scratch' program expanded to University at Buffalo South Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state's 'Vax and Scratch' program has been expanded to ten more locations across New York State, including at University at Buffalo's South Campus.

If you get vaccinated at UB South, between June 7 and June 11, anyone 18 and up will receive a free New York State lottery scratch-off ticket with a first prize worth $5 million.

"A robust vaccination program is a vital cornerstone of New York's efforts to rebuild our economy, and the state is implementing creative strategies to convince residents and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19," Governor Cuomo said. "This potential $5 million grand prize for getting vaccinated is the latest salvo in our campaign to convince New Yorkers to take the shot, and we're extending it to give even more people a chance at a winning ticket."

The site will be offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-1`9 vaccine or the two-shot Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins and appointments are accepted.

Appointments can be made here.