'Vaccine supercharge’ for NY to utilize Community Health Centers to administer vaccines

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Senator Chuck Schumer announced "vaccine supercharge" for New York Thursday.

Schumer says a huge influx of COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government are on the way as well as an expansion of federally-funded vaccine sites that will utilize Community Health Centers (CHCs) to administer vaccines.

According to Schumer, the CHC sites will be federally-funded and organized by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

"All the CHC sites are eligible to become vaccine administration sites, but must elect to participate in the program and receive the vaccines from New York’s Community Health Center parent organizations, who will determine which sites will get vaccines," a release says.

The CHC sites will receive vaccine doses directly from the federal government and be in addition to the weekly vaccine allocation sent to New York State.

Locally, the Community Health Center Of Buffalo, Inc. is now eligible to become a vaccine site, it must elect to participate.

Additionally, the Anthony L. Jordan Health Corporation in Rochester and Syracuse Community Health Center, Inc. in Syracuse are now eligible.

“Remember, one of the biggest issues with getting people vaccinated has been access,” said Schumer. “Especially in our underserved and disadvantaged communities. We’ve heard numerous stories of people having to travel way too far to get a vaccine, hampering our ability to recover from the pandemic and return to ‘normal.’ With this announcement of more vaccines and the sites poised to open up, New York is positioned to get more shots in arms, especially in areas where COVID has hit the hardest.”