Vaccine clinic to offer Batavia Downs food and drink voucher, chance at tickets

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Batavia Downs announced a partnership with the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic May 14 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Park Place Events Center.

Officials say the clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and walk-ins are welcome, no appointment is necessary.

Those who get vaccinated at the clinic will receive a $20 voucher for food and drink at Batavia Downs redeemable any time within a week. They will also receive two entries into a drawing for a pair of front row tickets to all 12 Rockin' The Downs summer concerts which is valued at over $1,500.

“In order to put the threat of COVID-19 behind us, we need to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO of Batavia Downs. “For more than a year, we’ve tried to take a creative approach to dealing with COVID. Our Health and Safety Plan has been implemented since our reopening in September. We’ve employed innovative strategies to protect our employees and customers. We are proud to be taking the lead when it comes to the ‘new normal’ in our industry. We hope to see long lines on Friday and are excited to help get more shots in more arms. Getting vaccinated will help us & our region get back to normal, allow for local businesses to welcome back more customers and get our economy moving again.”