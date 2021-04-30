VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program hosting walk-in vaccination clinics for vets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program is hosting a pair of walk-in vaccination clinics in May.

Both are open to any veteran in Western New York, their spouses, and their caregivers.

They are being held at the Packard Building on Main Street in Buffalo.

The first is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The second is on May 22 at the same time.

Both clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

No appointment is necessary, but if you would like to schedule one, you can call (716) 862-7868.