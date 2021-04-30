Watch
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-658x90.jpg

Actions

VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program hosting walk-in vaccination clinics for vets

items.[0].image.alt
vaccine
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 8:35 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 08:40:09-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program is hosting a pair of walk-in vaccination clinics in May.

Both are open to any veteran in Western New York, their spouses, and their caregivers.

They are being held at the Packard Building on Main Street in Buffalo.

The first is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The second is on May 22 at the same time.

Both clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

The VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program is hosting a pair of walk-in vaccination clinics in May.

No appointment is necessary, but if you would like to schedule one, you can call (716) 862-7868.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma