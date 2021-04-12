Urgent need for volunteers to staff COVID-19 vaccination clinics across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Vaccinate Western New York (VAXWNY) announced Monday there is an urgent need for volunteers to help staff COVID-19 vaccination clinics across Western New York.

VAXWNY is the local Hub responsible to for ensuring the safe, efficient, and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Volunteers are needed in medical and non-medical roles across Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties.

“It takes many people to run a vaccine effort. It’s important that we have a large pool of qualified individuals in all five regions who can help ensure the time-sensitive task of administering the vaccine as well as being able to fill critical non-medical roles as well,” said Dr. Nancy Nielsen, Sr. Assoc. Dean for Health Policy, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University at Buffalo and Chair, Planning Group, Region 10 Vaccination Hub.

Who can vaccinate?

Physicians

Physician Assistants

Nurse practitioners

Registered nurses

Licensed practical nurses

Licensed pharmacists with or without certification to administer immunizations

Midwives

Dentists

Certain dental hygienists, podiatrists, EMTs and advanced EMTs

Vaccinators

Pharmacy technicians who meet state requirements

Students* who have completed NYSDOH training have one year of clinical experience in medical, nursing, physician assistant, pharmacy, dentistry, podiatry or midwifery programs

Additional Volunteer Openings

Post-Vaccine Observers

Vaccine Preparer

Registrars

Runners

Internal Flow Controllers

POD/VAS Site Manager

Security

You can visit the website here for eligibility information and to register to volunteer.