Two WNY Rite Aid locations to participate in 'Night Shots’ COVID-19 vaccine campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rite Aid announced its "Night Shots" COVID-19 vaccine campaign Thursday.

In support of the the White House and the National Month of Action, Rite Aid says it will extend COVID-19 vaccination hours at select locations this month to make it easier to get vaccinated and advance equity.

The campaign will begin June 11, more than 200 locations will have vaccination hours until midnight. The campaign will continue June 18 and June 25. The vaccines will be available via walk-ins during the extended hours.

In Western New York two Rite Aid stores will be taking part in the campaign:

Store 00568

50 SOUTH MAIN STREET

JAMESTOWN, NY 14701

Store 04969

3050 UNION ROAD

ORCHARD PARK, NY 14127