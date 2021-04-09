Two NYS pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State announced 16 community-based pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be coming to the state.

Two of those pop-up clinics will be in Buffalo.

The first clinic will be Saturday at from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Native American Community Services at 1005 Grant Street.

The second clinic will be Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church at 1184 Genesee Street.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and the governor's office says the host sites and partner providers will work with community leaders to identify those who are eligible and schedule appointments.

"New York State is working tirelessly to vaccinate all eligible New Yorkers for COVID-19, but hesitancy remains a serious issue, especially in communities of color, as well as ones which have been historically underserved. That's why we've established pop-up vaccination sites to bring the vaccine directly to those communities in every region of the state," Governor Cuomo said. "These 16 pop-up sites in public housing developments, houses of worship and community centers will administer thousands of shots in arms over the next week and get us closer to a post-COVID future."