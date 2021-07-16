Trocaire requiring vaccinations, some students disagree

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Trocaire College announced on Wednesday that vaccinations are required for anyone returning to school in the fall, whether that be in person or online. Trocaire says the decision was not made lightly, as they look to keep everyone safe. Some students disagree with the mandate.

"It's just going against our own human rights not having to inject ourselves with anything," Sarah Arno, a mother of two and second year Trocaire student said.

According to Arno, she has a medical condition, which is why she is not getting vaccinated. Her classmate Chelsea Hanlon, also thinks the requirement is unfair.

"I think it's ridiculous because, with six weeks to go, we can either get it or we can't go to school," Hanlon said.

According to Dr. Richard Linn, Senior Vice President of Trocaire, the safety of students and faculty is why vaccinations are required.

"We respect their decision, but at the same time we have to take ownership of the safety of our community," Dr. Linn said.

Dr. Linn says the decision was made based on CDC guidelines and how other colleges and universities are operating. He continued to say that online students are required to be vaccinated so that they can still use the facilities.

Trocaire will not be reevaluating the policy, meaning those who are unvaccinated will have to wait to return to the school.