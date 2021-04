BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Southside Elementary School in Buffalo is holding a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday for anyone 18 and older between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine at 430 Southside Parkway.

You're asked to bring some form of identification verifying your age when you arrive.

You're asked to arrive no more than 5 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment time.

You can schedule an appointment by clicking here, or by calling (716) 858-2929.