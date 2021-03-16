Some Buffalo & Erie County Library branches offering help in landing a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting this weekend, you can turn to your local library for help in making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Erie County.

Starting on March 20th, several Buffalo and Erie County Library branches are offering in-person help to anyone that is having trouble navigating the current vaccine appointment booking system.

Appointments must be made for this assistance and the times they are offered vary between the locations. People seeking this help are asked to call the individual branches to make an appointment.

A list of branches offering this program are listed in the post below.