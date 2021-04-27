Several vaccination clinics to be held in WNY geared towards teenagers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County is hosting a trio of COVID-19 vaccination clinics geared towards eligible teenagers Saturday.

The county health department is working with local public and private schools to make it happen.

On Saturday, May 1, those clinics are being held simultaneously in Buffalo, Orchard Park and Williamsville, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Parental consent is required for anyone younger than 18 years old, and the clinics will only be distributing the Pfizer vaccine to that age group. The Moderna vaccine will be available for anyone 18 and older.

You can register by clicking on the vaccine below at your desired location, or by calling the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line at (716) 858-2929.