Several vaccination clinics to be held in WNY geared towards teenagers

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 5:19 AM, Apr 27, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County is hosting a trio of COVID-19 vaccination clinics geared towards eligible teenagers Saturday.

The county health department is working with local public and private schools to make it happen.

On Saturday, May 1, those clinics are being held simultaneously in Buffalo, Orchard Park and Williamsville, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Parental consent is required for anyone younger than 18 years old, and the clinics will only be distributing the Pfizer vaccine to that age group. The Moderna vaccine will be available for anyone 18 and older.

You can register by clicking on the vaccine below at your desired location, or by calling the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line at (716) 858-2929.

  1. McKinley High School, 1500 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14207
    • Pfizer (Limited to 16 & 17 years of age)
    • Moderna (18 years of age and older)
  2. ECC South, 4041 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park, NY 14127
    • Pfizer (Limited to 16 & 17 years of age)
    • Moderna (18 years of age and older)
  3. ECC North, 6205 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221
    • Pfizer (Limited to 16 & 17 years of age)
    • Moderna (18 years of age and older)
