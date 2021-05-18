Watch
'Salon/Barber Shots' COVID-19 vaccine pop-up being held in Niagara Falls Wednesday

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
COVID-19 vaccination card
Posted at 4:37 PM, May 18, 2021
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A "Salon/Barber Shots" COVID-19 vaccine pop-up is being held in Niagara Falls Wednesday.

Sponsored by the Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc. the pop-up is part of a series of “Don’t Hesitate, Vaccinate” pop-ups.

It will be held at 2715 Highland Avenue from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and organizers say the goal is to attract people through Niagara Falls barbers and beauticians.

"Most of the people who wanted a shot have already gotten one. We’re looking to attract those who haven’t," a release says.

