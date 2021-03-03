Push to get manufacturer employees vaccinated

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since day one of the pandemic manufacturing companies like Sealing Devices have been working at full speed.

"We had several challenges from a manufacturing perspective, but we were able to get as much distance as we could, as well as implement shields and other things to help protect the workers," Scott Walrath, Sealing Devices director of operations, said.

Sealing Devices is a sealing product manufacturer based out of Lancaster. They operate in an industry that can't work remotely and, while they are essential, they are not listed as an industry that is able to currently get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Without a vaccination, there is just a lessened comfort level in their ability to work alongside a fellow worker and feel safe," Walrath said.

Sealing Devices says they want its employees to be eligible for the vaccine and it's a call coming from many manufacturing companies, according to the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

"They've been there from the very beginning and the work force has showed up and they have kept our economy moving and deserve the recognition of being an essential worker," Dottie Gallagher, President & CEO of Buffalo Niagara Partnership said.

It's why the Partnership started the petition linked here, asking Governor Cuomo to include essential manufacturing workers in the 1B vaccination group.

"There is absolutely no reason why manufacturers can't get this vaccine," Gallagher said.

Sealing Devices says they hope the petition leads to vaccinations, to show their employees they truly have been essential.

"It's a little bit disappointing to have them put in the general population from a vaccination standpoint," Walrath said.

A link to the petition can be found here.