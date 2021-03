BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site is coming to Buffalo this weekend.

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on March 27th at the Durham Memorial Outreach Center at 200 East Eagle Street will be vaccinating eligible New Yorkers.

According to the State, host sites and providers will conduct outreach within the communities and work with community leaders and organizations to schedule vaccination appointments.