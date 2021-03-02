Poloncarz: More than 7,000 vaccination appointments available at Delavan Grinder Community Center

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said more than 7,000 vaccine appointments are available the Delavan Grinder Community Center from March 14th through March 23rd. He said more than 7,000 additional appointments will be available in April.

As of Tuesday evening, only those living in the following ten zip codes who currently meet eligibility requirements can make an appointment:



14201

14204

14208

14209

14211

14212

14213

14214

14215

14222

Scheduling will open to all eligible Erie County residents Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Poloncarz said you can make an appointment by calling 833-697-4829 or by visiting the New York State Department of Health's website.

Poloncarz said the current ten zip code limit is an effort to make sure everyone has fair access to the vaccine.

"Basically, if you live in a wealthy suburb you probably have either gotten the vaccine or you have a much better chance of getting the vaccine. If you live in a poor area or a rural area, you've had less of a chance. You certainly haven't gotten it to the same degree," Poloncarz said.

Gowanda has the lowest percentage of it's population vaccinated at just 2%. Getzville has the highest amount of its population vaccinated at 27%.

Erie County Department of Health

Poloncarz said there will be a second mass vaccination center coming to Buffalo next week. It will not be held at the Convention Center. He said more details will become available by the end of the week.