Pharmacies in New York State can now vaccinate people with comorbidities

NEW YORK (WKBW) — If you have a comorbidity or underlying health condition, you can now get vaccinated at a pharmacy in New York State.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New Yorkers with comorbidities or underlying health conditions can now get their COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies.

If you have the following comorbidities or underlying health conditions you can get a COVID-19 vaccine



Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2), Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer's Disease or dementia

Liver disease

You will need one of the following to prove that you have a comorbidity or underlying health condition



Doctor's letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

"New Yorkers with comorbidities are among our state's most at-risk residents, and access to the COVID-19 vaccine protects this vulnerable population as we work to defeat the virus and establish the new normal," Governor Cuomo said. "As New York receives more doses and more people receive the vaccine, we're able to expand the population pharmacies can serve, and this is a commonsense step forward that will help make it easier to protect New Yorkers."

Pharmacies were previously able to vaccinate New Yorkers over the age of 60 and teachers.