Niagara County Department of Health hosting several COVID-19 vaccination clinics

NIAGARA COUNTY (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) will host several COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the county.
The first clinic will be held May 6, they will continue throughout the month of May and into June. Officials say pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Be sure you are eligible for the vaccine before making an appointment.
Gratwick Fire Hose #6
May 6, 2021 9:00AM – 2:40PM
110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Moderna COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3gEWzOg
J&J/Janssen COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3tdKqT1
Royalton-Hartland High School
May 11, 2021 9:00AM – 2:40PM
54 State Street, Middleport, NY 14105
Moderna COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3vhqOyK
Pfizer COVID-19 (16 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/339bet9
Barker Jr Sr High School Gym
May 18, 2021 9:00AM – 2:40PM
1628 Quaker Road, Barker, NY 14012
Moderna COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/32USVrj
Pfizer COVID-19 (16 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3ec9fdR
Wilson High School
May 20, 2021 9:00AM – 2:40PM
374 Lake Street, Wilson, NY 14172
Moderna COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3sZHXvg
Pfizer COVID-19 (16 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/2RnbqSZ
Lewiston Porter Community Resource Center
May 25, 2021 9:00AM – 2:40PM
4061 Creek Road, Youngstown, NY 14174
Moderna COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3gK8DOe
Pfizer COVID-19 (16 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3xH6OHP
Newfane Middle School
May 27, 2021 9:00AM – 2:40PM
2700 Transit Road, Newfane, NY 14108
Moderna COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3nqNnOJ
Pfizer COVID-19 (16 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3xLyvze
Harry F. Abate Elementary School
June 9, 2021 9:00AM – 2:40PM
1625 Lockport Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14305
Pfizer COVID-19 (16 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3hb2jzl
J&J/Janssen COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3es2mFr
Officials say to use the links above to make an appointment. If you are unable to register online, you can call 211 at 1-888-696-9211.