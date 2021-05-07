Niagara County Department of Health hosting several COVID-19 vaccination clinics

NIAGARA COUNTY (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) will host several COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the county.

The first clinic will be held May 6, they will continue throughout the month of May and into June. Officials say pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Be sure you are eligible for the vaccine before making an appointment.

Gratwick Fire Hose #6

May 6, 2021 9:00AM – 2:40PM

110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Moderna COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3gEWzOg

J&J/Janssen COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3tdKqT1

Royalton-Hartland High School

May 11, 2021 9:00AM – 2:40PM

54 State Street, Middleport, NY 14105

Moderna COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3vhqOyK

Pfizer COVID-19 (16 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/339bet9

Barker Jr Sr High School Gym

May 18, 2021 9:00AM – 2:40PM

1628 Quaker Road, Barker, NY 14012

Moderna COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/32USVrj

Pfizer COVID-19 (16 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3ec9fdR

Wilson High School

May 20, 2021 9:00AM – 2:40PM

374 Lake Street, Wilson, NY 14172

Moderna COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3sZHXvg

Pfizer COVID-19 (16 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/2RnbqSZ

Lewiston Porter Community Resource Center

May 25, 2021 9:00AM – 2:40PM

4061 Creek Road, Youngstown, NY 14174

Moderna COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3gK8DOe

Pfizer COVID-19 (16 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3xH6OHP

Newfane Middle School

May 27, 2021 9:00AM – 2:40PM

2700 Transit Road, Newfane, NY 14108

Moderna COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3nqNnOJ

Pfizer COVID-19 (16 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3xLyvze

Harry F. Abate Elementary School

June 9, 2021 9:00AM – 2:40PM

1625 Lockport Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14305

Pfizer COVID-19 (16 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3hb2jzl

J&J/Janssen COVID-19 (18 years of age and older) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3es2mFr

Officials say to use the links above to make an appointment. If you are unable to register online, you can call 211 at 1-888-696-9211.