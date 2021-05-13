Niagara County allowing kids 12+ to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; several clinics scheduled

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health says it will allow children ages 12 and up to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and plans on holding several clinics to get kids vaccinated.

The county is administering vaccines at the following dates, times, and locations

Barker Junior Senior High School Gym



May 18

9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

1628 Quaker Road, Barker

Wilson High School



May 20

9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

374 Lake Street, Wilson

Lewiston-Porter Community Resource Center



May 25

9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

4061 Creek Road, Youngstown

Newfane Middle School



May 27

9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

2700 Transit Road, Newfane

Henry F. Abate Elementary School



June 9

9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

1625 Lockport Street, Niagara Falls

“Now that federal and state officials have authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12, it is important for parents and caregivers to take advantage of this expanded access to the free vaccine for their children before next school year,” stated Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) is 95% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people without evidence of previous infection. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reported that trials showed the Pfizer vaccine was 100% effective and presented no serious safety concerns in adolescents."

If you don't have internet access you can register for an appointment by calling WNY 2-1-1 by dialing 211 or 1-888-696-9211.

Registering is recommend; however, walk-in participants will be accepted.