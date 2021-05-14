New York State Wegmans pharmacy locations offering COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 and older

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans has announced its pharmacy locations in New York State are offering COVID-19 vaccines to those 12 and older.

Walk-ins are available now for those 18 and older, they will become available to those 12 to 17 Saturday. You can also schedule an appointment here or by calling 1-800-207-6099. The vaccines are available during normal pharmacy hours and those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available to those age 12 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those 18 and older.