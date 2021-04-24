New York State to resume administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine immediately

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that the state will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately.

This comes after health officials in the United States lifted the 11-day pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations following a recommendation by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel.

"World-renowned public health experts from the federal government and our own independent state task force have reviewed the data and reaffirmed that the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can resume," said Gov. Cuomo. "The state of New York will resume administration of this vaccine at all of our state-run sites effective immediately. The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID and allow everyone to resume normalcy, and we have three proven vaccines at our disposal. I urge every New Yorker to take whichever one is available to them first. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can put the long COVID nightmare behind us once and for all."