BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State will hold a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Buffalo Saturday.

The pop-up will be held at the Durham Memorial Outreach Center at 200 E Eagle Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You must make an appointment by calling (716) 253-1843 or (716) 536-8543 or by visiting the following website.

This site will be open to all eligible Western New Yorkers. Officials say there are about 300 appointments available.