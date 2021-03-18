New York State opens pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Buffalo and Wellsville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State has opened up two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Buffalo and Wellsville, as part of an effort to vaccinate over 4,500 New Yorkers.

The state has opened up a clinic at River Walk Plaza, 121 Bolivar Road in Wellsville on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and at Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Avenue in Buffalo on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, the Buffalo site is only open to residents of Buffalo's 14207 zip code. Eligible residents should call 716-876-8108 to make an appointment.

“I’m pleased state health officials responded to my requests for a pop-up clinic located in the 14207 zip code. Not only do these City residents have some of the highest local COVID-19 infection rates, they also have among the lowest vaccination rates,” Mayor Brown said. “I hope this clinic is just the start of increasing vaccine availability for this vulnerable population, which includes many immigrants, seniors and minority residents.”

The sites will also be open in three weeks to administer the second dose of the vaccine.

The state says it will continue to open more pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites as the state gets more supply from the federal government.